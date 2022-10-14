News

Near- to below-normal temps this weekend; much colder next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near to below normal temperatures are ahead for the weekend before we face the coldest air of the season early next week.

Friday night: A stray shower is possible after sunset, but areas farther north of Indy will have better chances for showers tonight. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy with lows falling into the low 40s.

Saturday: Slightly cooler temperatures will settle into the state for our Saturday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with less breezy winds, although sustained winds will be up to 10-15 MPH at times. Highs will only make it into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: We look to briefly make a comeback into the mid 60s with winds becoming a little bit more breezy. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day as well.

8-Day Forecast: As we roll into next week, a dry cold front will slide through, which will cause us to become quite chilly statewide. No precipitation is expected with this front, hence as to why it is referred to as a dry front. We’re talking highs that will struggle to get into the 50s with nighttime lows near or below freezing. A widespread freeze is looking more likely for Monday and Tuesday night especially. There is even the possibility for some areas to work in a hard freeze Tuesday night, and that is when low temperatures are at or below 28°. We look to have a temperature rebound after Wednesday.