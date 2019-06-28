Nearly 100 free events planned for Pack the Parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tens of thousands of people will visit parks in Indianapolis this weekend.

It’s the 4th Annual Pack the Parks event hosted by Indianapolis Parks and Recreation. All 211 Indianapolis parks will participate on Saturday, June 29 with nearly 100 free events planned.

Families can visit the pools, take part in activities, and enjoy entertainment all for free.

Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Director Linda Broadfoot says it’s a great opportunity for Indy families to explore what the parks near them have to offer and take advantage in some of the ameninities, like community pools, without the usual cost.

