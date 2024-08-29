Nearly 40% of middle class workers are worried about retirement, study says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she explains which retailer known for home improvement is embracing the hype around “Early Halloween” and why many Americans are concerned about the future of Social Security.

Over 52,000 flights scheduled Thursday across the U.S.

The FAA says more than 52,000 flights are scheduled Thursday as Americans travel for the Labor Day weekend.

Friday will be even busier at America’s airports — the TSA expects 2.86 million people to hop on a plane for the holiday weekend.

Ten of the busiest days ever for the TSA have happened since May, but once Labor Day is over, the challenges for the travel industry begin as people tend to focus more on work and school and less on travel.

Nearly 40% of middle class Americans worry about retirement

Nearly 40% of America’s middle class adults are worried about retirement and the future of Social Security, according to a new TransAmerica survey.

Researchers found that 39% of respondents were concerned Social Security benefits would be reduced or depleted by the time they are eligible. They’re also worried about outliving their savings into retirement.

Middle class Americans are expected to live to a median age of 90, over a decade more than the country’s current life expectancy of 77.5.

USDA: Ditch the paper bag for a safer school lunch

The USDA suggests parents stop using paper bags for school lunches and switch to an insulated bag instead.

While you’re choosing that new lunchbox, get a cold pack to go with it to keep your child’s food at a safe temperature until lunchtime.

With 1 in 13 American children now experiencing a food allergy, you should also check with your child’s school about any foods that may be off-limits.

Instagram wants to add new music feature with Spotify

Instagram says it’s “exploring deeper music integration” with Spotify and testing a feature that would let users continuously share the music they’re enjoying via Instagram notes.

Users can already share 30-second song clips, but the Spotify tool — if it’s indeed released — would automate the process.

Home Depot shows off new Halloween décor

Home Depot has increasingly becoming the go-to for over the top Halloween decorations.

The popular 12-foot skeleton, which has sold out in recent years, has been joined by some equally spooky items. The giant skeleton has a new pet skeleton dog this year, and a 12-foot levitating reaper uses classic tricks to give the appearance of floating in the air.