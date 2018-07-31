Nearly 50 arrested following Kokomo drug bust in effort to curb community’s meth use

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly 50 suspected drug dealers and users were arrested in Kokomo following a large scale drug bust that began in June and is a follow up to a previous large-scale investigation.

Captain Shane Melton of the Kokomo Police Department said that “Operation Law and Order Part 2” resulted in the recovery of nearly 1000 grams of methamphetamine, 5000 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of heroin and over 200 syringes. Officials also found 300 pills, digital scales and several guns.

Overall, 45 people found themselves arrested in the bust.

When the warrants were served, numerous suspects were arrested on sight.

“Operation Law and Order Part 2” is expected to net more arrests. “Operation Law and Order” was conducted on May 1. The investigations are part of an ongoing effort to curb the methamphetamine usage in the community.

