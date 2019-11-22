Neighborhood safety advocates call vigilante justice efforts ‘justified’ after Garfield Park attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighborhood safety advocates said their monthslong vigilante justice efforts were “justified” after an attack Thursday morning in Garfield Park.

A resident was stabbed and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, according to neighbors.

Apollo Jones, 30, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery following the incident.

Formal charges had not been filed Thursday night.

Authorities declined to confirm details about the incident that led to Jones’ arrest.

His neighbors on Finley Avenue had previously accused of him making threats and vandalizing their property; Jones was not charged with any crime following those incidents.

Witnesses reported seeing Jones recording video of a suspicious fire in a vacant home rather than alerting authorities; authorities questioned Jones but did not charge him with any crime following the arson investigation.

Surveillance footage provided by a former Finley Avenue resident shows a man in a baseball cap walking up to their porch. The grainy video appears to show Jones smashing a flowerpot, the homeowner claimed. Jones was not charged with any crime following the vandalism investigation. The homeowner and his wife subsequently moved out of the neighborhood.

Mike Angel, the homeowner’s friend and a Fountain Square business owner, spent “hundreds of hours” observing the neighborhood and documenting suspicious behavior, he said.

“It’s a little bit frustrating for all of us who put a lot of civilian hours into doing the best we could to prevent this sort of thing from happening,” Angel said after Thursday’s attack. “We didn’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Attorneys representing Jones could not be reached for comment.

He remained in custody Thursday night, according to online jail records.