INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Spirit Airlines filing for bankruptcy and Netflix revealing knockout revenue for the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight.

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy.

The low-fare carrier has struggled after its planned merger with JetBlue was blocked by a federal judge.

The company says fliers could “use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal.”

Spirit and other budget airlines have had a more challenging time since the pandemic because they did not fly to distant destinations or offer premium services like business class.

Trump mulls over administration economic picks

The big question this week is who will lead the economic team in the new Trump administration.

Reports are the choices are private investor Scott Bessent and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick.

Lutnick would be more of a disrupter, which some people want.

Other members of the economic team, like the national economic council advisor could be named this week, as well.

Climate change takes restaurant growth off the menu

Why should restaurants be especially worried about climate change?

They’re susceptible to all of its threats, restaurant business reports, from rising temperatures and unpredictable weather to water shortages.

These wreak havoc on crops, supply chains, staffing and outdoor dining while driving up energy costs.

Indiana not an expensive place to gobble turkey

Indiana is among the states where turkeys are least expensive to buy this year.

Indiana turkeys are 25-85 lowest on FinanceBuzz’s list, for a 15 lb turkeys.

Americans will spend about $31.16 for a 15 lb turkey in 2024 — about 12% less than last year.

Netflix reveals knockout revenue for big fight

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was one for the record books.

Netflix said 60 million households tuned in for Paul vs. Tyson, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams.

Gate receipts for the fight surpassed $18 million in revenue according to most valuable promotions.

It is the biggest gate outside of Las Vegas.

2025 is the year of new emojis

A bunch of new emojis are coming next year.

The Unicode Consortium is ringing in the new year with a proposed treasure trove of new emojis for 2025, including a facsimile of Bigfoot.

There’s also a bug-eyed distorted face symbol, a ballet dancer performing an arabesque, an apple core, an orca, a trombone, a landslide, a treasure chest, and a “fight cloud” emoji that’s popular in comic books and cartoons.