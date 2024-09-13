Never give up: Greenfield native serves with U.S. Navy patrol squadron

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Greenfield Reporter) — Greenfield native Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Vandervliet serves the U.S. Navy as a patrol squadron.

Vandervliet graduated from Eastern Hancock High School in 2020. He was assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Greenfield, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“My mother and other role models always told me to never give up, no matter how hard it may be, and to always put forth my best effort,” said Vandervliet. “They taught me to better myself every day, put God first in everything I do, and to love God and love others. These lessons helped me get my qualifications for my aircrew wings and helped me through deployments.”

Vandervliet joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Vandervliet serves as a naval air crewman (operator).

“I joined the Navy to serve and protect my family and to travel,” said Vandervliet. “Growing up, my family worked hard to give me an amazing, fun childhood and instilled a hard work ethic. I want to give back and protect my family and community and teach others about God.”

Members of VP-9 fly and maintain the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S. Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will train, operate and deploy, according to Navy officials. P-8A aircraft deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Vandervliet has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud to have gotten my wings last December,” said Vandervliet. “Before the Navy, I was just an 18-year-old working on a farm. I never saw myself doing anything big like this, leading crew on deployments, going to instructor school and growing my faith as well. It’s been really good. I’d never flown at all before and now it’s my job.”

Vandervliet serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means I have the obligation to teach, protect and serve others,” said Vandervliet.

He’s is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank God,” added Vandervliet. “I also want to thank my family and my girlfriend, Heidi, for their support.”

This article was originally published in the Greenfield Reporter.