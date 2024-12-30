47°
47° Indianapolis

Missing 17-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

Virgina Hope Vandaveer. (Provided Photo/Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile is missing out of New Albany, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Virgina Hope Vandaveer, 17, who was last seen Monday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 a.m. out of New Albany.

Virgina is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Virgina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes.

She lives near Chapel Lane and may be on foot.

The Sheriff’s office said that Virginia is possibly non-verbal.

If you have any information on Virgina Vandaveer, contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department 812-948-5400 or 911.

Virgina Hope Vandaveer missing from New Albany. (Provided photo/Floyd County Sheriff’s Office)

