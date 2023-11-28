New Albany man arrested for pointing firearm following traffic stop in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A New Albany man was arrested early Saturday morning for intimidation after pointing a firearm following a traffic stop in Jeffersonville, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m., a state trooper stopped a white Hyundai passenger car for speeding and an equipment violation near Spring Street and Court Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights to pull the vehicle over, the driver stopped in the middle of the roadway instead of pulling to the side or into a nearby parking lot, according to a news release.

The trooper observed three passengers in the car and decided to approach the passenger side rather than the driver’s side. As he approached, the trooper allegedly saw the rear-seat passenger pull a black pistol from his waist and point the gun in the direction of the rear driver’s side door with his finger on the trigger.

The trooper immediately pulled out his department weapon and ordered the passenger to drop the gun. The passenger who was later identified as 24-year-old Royal Lamont-Navro Allen, put down the handgun in the rear seat.

During the investigation, officers learned the pistol had a fully loaded magazine as well as a round in the chamber. Suspected marijuana was also located in the vehicle.

Allen was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Clark County Jail for intimidation, pointing a firearm, and possession of marijuana. He was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.