New COVID-19 strains should be a wake-up call for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new coronavirus variants from Africa and the United Kingdom made their way onto U.S. soil back in January, but health officials suspect they have been here for months.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Richard Plantes, executive physician at hc1, who said this is a problem and Hoosiers should pay attention.

“Think of it as if we’re in the middle of a city-wide fire and an explosion just happened in a large building. It’s a wake-up alarm in the middle of an already existing crisis,” said Plantes.

The strains, he said, take less of the virus and less time of exposure for the next person to get sick, which is why it’s important to get ahead of these mutations by getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.

