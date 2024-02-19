New ‘Crime Nation’ show to feature Delphi murders, Evansville manhunt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week marks the start of a new show on The CW.

“Crime Nation” focuses on several recent high-profile cases. The first episode is all about the Delphi murders, the tragic deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were murdered while walking in the woods.

The show will also look at the Alabama prisoner who escaped with a jail official and led police on a nationwide manhunt to Evansville.

Watch the show at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on WISH-TV.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.