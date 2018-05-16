New exercise class moves outdoor water activity inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exercise class offered by the YMCA is making an outdoor activity possible in an urban setting.

The program called Fit Float moves what is normally done in the middle of a lake or river to an indoor pool at the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay.

A fusion of yoga, pilates and boot camp style moves are done on top of an inflatable board similar to a standup paddle board.

Instructors say the class works to improve strength, balance and flexibility.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis debuted the program at its Alabama Street location on April 30.

“A pool is kind of a hot commodity to have downtown to begin with so now that you can take a unique class that is associated with like east and west coast and you can bring that right to the heart of Indianapolis,” Sarah Rish, the marketing director for the YMCA’s downtown locations said. “That’s going to be awesome for people who really love to workout and love to keep things spicy, keep their workout interesting, this will be really great for them.”

