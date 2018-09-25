New exhibit at IHS celebrates, recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – September is Hispanic Heritage Month and the Hispanic community has played a big role in the history of the state of Indiana.

A new exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society, which recently opened recognizes and celebrates that history.

Nicole Martinez-Legrand, the Multicultural Collections Coordinator at IHS, stopped by Midday Tuesday.

She discussed the new exhibit and also talked about and explained the “Be Heard” Initiative.

