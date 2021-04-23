News

New exhibit unveiled at Kennedy King Memorial Initiative

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new exhibit was unveiled Friday morning at the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative.

The new display is located in the visitors center.

Organizers say the exhibit looks at the events surrounding the famed speech Sen. Robert F. Kennedy gave in the park on the night of King’s assassination.

It will also explore the progress of African Americans and other minorities in the city.

Indianapolis Mayor and other leaders were in attendance for the unveiling.

