New Fishers business will offer drop-in child care

New Fishers business will offer drop-in child care

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Chaos is a part of parenthood. But when you have an issue and things go sideways with work, or the babysitter calls in sick, things can quickly get worse.

Village Playcare is a drop-in childcare facility, which means that if you need to get a break from your kids for an hour or all day, they’ve got a solution for you.

Just like kids’ attention spans, parents’ days can end up going one way to another in a matter of seconds. That’s why Village Playcare is ready to take in any child from newborn to 12 years old at the drop of a hat.

“There is a big struggle for part-time day cares and especially for new parents who are uneasy about babysitters. Maybe there’s not family around, so you don’t have grandparents you can call on if an appointment pops up,” owner Sarah Negangard said.

That may sound like a lifesaver for some parents, but because kids can be dropped off at any point, spots might not always be available for a last minute drop-off.

The day care promises to keep parents up to date on availability through social media.

“We do recommend reservations just to be safe,” Negangard said. “But we’re hoping to take in everyone who needs care. That’s our number one goal.”

Village Playcare says they can hold around 40 kids, partially because of space, but also so that no children are overlooked in the wide age range they’ll be taking in.

“I can be holding an infant 5 minutes and then be making a bracelet with a 12-year-old in the next minute,” Assistant Director Allison Wallace said. “It’s just super flexible. It’s going to be a fun work environment to be in.”

To keep everyone safe, kids need immunizations and no nuts are allowed in case of allergies. They say the hope is parents can do what they need without worry.

“Our main goal is to make it be a place that parents don’t feel guilty about taking their kids,” Negangard said. “If you need to go somewhere for work, great. But if you just want to have lunch with your girlfriends or get your hair done, work for a couple of hours on your own, at the coffee shop, do it. To be the best parent, you need to give time to yourself and so that’s one of our goals too.”

So far, there’s no opening day set, but Village Playcare says you can tune into their Facebook page to see when exactly they’re going to be up and running and when you can reserve a spot.