New flight simulator at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Students at Purdue Polytechnic Institute have a new high-level flight simulator to use in the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology. A Boeing 737 NextGen jet flight training simulator has been installed in the Holleman-Niswonger Simulator Center at Purdue University Airport.

The simulator is qualified under FAA regulations and reduces the amount of flight hours needed by students. This is the second MPS simulator added to the program, after a Hawker 900XP was installed last year.

“With the acquisition of the two MPS devices, Purdue is well positioned to optimize its technology, giving our students an unparalleled competitive advantage in the aviation industry,” said Manoj Patankar, head of SATT. “Our distinctive industry partnerships will position our students for advanced standing with airlines and business aviation partners.”

Purdue and MPS will also develop a training program for students, which MPS Chief Executive Officer Capt. Phillip Adrian says “will have significant opportunities with major U.S. carriers immediately after graduation.”