New gourmet concessions at Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and culinary partner Centerplate unveiled new food and drink options to enhance fan experience at Lucas Oil Stadium this NFL season.

Eleven new plates will be offered this year, mixing up several city favorites with new flavors created by Centerplate’s Shimelis “Chef Shimu” Adem.

“What we normally eat in the restaurant, we’ll bring to the stadium,” Adem said.

The chef gave WISH-TV a tour of the new plates and explained the unique creamy mac and cheese served in a soft, seasoned tortilla bowl, meat-loaded Saltado Peruvian Sandwich and Colts Forged Combo, and three new teriyaki-glazed kebabs.

“We like to say that we kick it up a notch, and so we have a Peruvian sandwich, a new spin on a muffaletta, new and exciting craft beers, kebabs, incredibly tasty delicious mac and cheese that fans will absolutely indulge in and love,” said Paul Pettas, communications director for Centerplate.

Pettas added that fan favorites including hot dogs, burgers and sides will still be available.

For burger lovers, Pettas sasid each home game this season will feature one new Gridiron Burgers with special toppings available only at that game. There also will be the 1984 Classic Mini Donuts served in a paper bag, and a new Greek salad and Pan Asian salad.

This year is also the first year an NFL team is offering beer flights, or three samples of local craft beers, to patrons at football games. The three-beer flights will be $15 for three 7-oz glasses.

The Gridiron Burgers will be $11.50 each; the mac and cheese tortilla bowls; $11 each; and kebabs, $8 (vegetarian option is $7). The Muffaletta sandwich is $9, Buffalo chicken wrap is $8.50, salads run for $8, and the mini donuts are 10 for $6.

Read the full menu below, and learn about more items at Colts Roundup.

The Saltado Peruvian Sandwich

Beef tenderloin seasoned with a homemade fire spice blend, caramelized red onion, fresh tomato, drizzled with a spicy green Aji sauce and served on a Hoagie Roll.

The Monument Circle Muffaletta

Sliced ham, salami and capicola layered on toasted ciabatta with provolone cheese and topped with a chopped olive salad.

Hoosier Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Fried chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with an aioli and wrapped in a tortilla shell.

Colts Forged Combo

Jumbo Johnsonville bratwurst loaded with Italian Beef and Giardiniera served on a Hoagie Roll.

Indy Italian Grinder

Featuring local meats from Goose the Market in Indianapolis to include Salame Cotto, Soppressata, Capocolla, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini peppers, Provolone cheese served on a Hoagie Roll.

Mac N’ Cheese

The Pigskin Bowl-Baked cavatappi pasta, blended with queso blanco and shredded parmesan cheese, loaded with braised pulled pork, fried onions, red pepper and scallions and served in a seasoned tortilla bowl.

Cajun Mac & Cheese- Baked cavatappi pasta, blended with queso blanco and shredded parmesan cheese, loaded with blackened chicken, spinach, tomato and scallions and served in a seasoned tortilla bowl.

Hoosier Mac & Cheese-Baked cavatappi pasta, blended with queso blanco and shredded parmesan cheese, loaded with homestyle pot roast, spinach and a horseradish cream sauce and served in a seasoned tortilla bowl.

Kickoff Kebobs

Beef Kebobs-Marinated and seared beef tenderloin, cipollini onions, tricolor peppers and mushrooms with a Teriyaki Glaze.

Chicken Kebobs-Marinated and seared chicken breast, cipollini onions, tricolor peppers and mushrooms with a Teriyaki Glaze.

Vegetable Kebobs-Locally grown fresh vegetables of yellow squash, zucchini, cipollini onions, tricolor peppers and mushrooms with a Teriyaki Glaze.

Brew options

Metazoa Brewing Company – Hoppopotamus American IPA

Deer Creek Brewery – Apricot Wheat

3 Wise Men Brewing Company – Rocky Ripple Pale Ale

TWO Deep Brewing Company – Knight Stick Cream Ale

Sun King Brewery – Osiris Pale Ale, Wee Mac, Sun Light Cream Ale, Pachanga

Additional draft craft beer selections

Goose 312

Goose IPA

Goose Midway IPA

Goose Road Session IPA

Virtue Cider

Elysian Space Dust IPA

Budweiser Copper Lager “Specialty Lager aged on Bourbon Barrel Staves”

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

New packaged beverage selections