New items at the dairy bar and new ice cream parlor at State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is the seventh day of the 17 day long Indiana State Fair. There are many new things at the fair for 2018.

Inside the dairy bar, there is a new shake and grilled cheese. This year there is a birthday cake milkshake with sprinkles and an Inside Out grilled cheese. It is made with buttery garlic bread, gouda, and cheddar cheeses.

Also new at the fair this year there is a new Ice Cream Parlor within Pioneer Village. Those behind Pioneer Village say it has been a dream for a few years to have ice cream within the village.

Inside the village they have dairy cows and a section where they are milked, along with cheese but never ice cream until now. Organizers say this addition completes the setting.

The fair will go until August 19.