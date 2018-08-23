New lactation station added to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lucas Oil Stadium is now home to a new lactation station.

It is a new option for nursing mothers at the Indianapolis Colts games and other stadium events.

The lactation station is a self-contained mobile pod with seating, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet, a USB port and, of course, a door that can be locked.

It’s also big enough to fit more than one person such as a mother with kids.

New mom and Indianapolis Colts fan Katie Stephenson is already a fan.

“I think it’s really awesome that the Colts are looking at moms and saying ‘OK, we want you to be a part of this experience, too. We don’t want you to have to leave the stadium or not come to a game because you have to nurse or pump,'” Stephenson said.

The lactation station is located on street level near Section No. 132 and on the southeast corner of the stadium.

This is in addition to the Mother’s Room, another breastfeeding or pumping station that is located on the lounge level next to the stadium’s administrative offices.