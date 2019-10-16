New leader named for Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business) — The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District has named Michael Galbraith as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Galbraith succeeds Bill Brown, who stepped down in July. Galbraith was chosen by a search committee made up of D.I.D. board members and stakeholders.

Galbraith was most recently director of the Road to One Million at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. He managed the $42 million Regional Cities Initiative and the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored that the Downtown Improvement District Board has chosen me as their next President and CEO,” said Galbraith. “I’ve worked with the D.I.D. on numerous occasions through the years, and I have always been impressed with the professionalism and dedication of the Board, staff and volunteers.”