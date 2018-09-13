New Little League headquarters slated to open in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Fans of Little League baseball will be happy to learn that a new International Central Region headquarters will be coming to Whitestown.

At least two fields will be built on the 20 acre site located on 7060 South Indianapolis Road.

An agreement was finalized quickly between town officials and the Maurer family, who are the owners of the property.

The complex is planned to open in the spring of 2020 and is a $5 million investment.

The facility will host the Little League Great Lakes and Midwest Region Tournaments

Broadcasting facilities will also be built on site where games are scheduled to remain being shown on ESPN.

The central region headquarters is one of five Little League regional offices.