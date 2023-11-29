New McNugget Buddy collectibles coming from Kerwin Frost to McDonald’s Happy Meal

The Kerwin Frost Box will launch at McDonald's restaurants in the United States and other select markets around the world starting Dec. 11, 2023. (Provided Photo/McDonald's)

(WISH) — The newest Happy Meal toys will feature a collaboration with a Harlem-born entertainer who rose to prominence with YouTube videos and streetwear collaborations encouraging people to just be themselves.

The Kerwin Frost Box will come to McDonald’s restaurants on Dec. 11. In addition to the usual burger or chicken nuggets with fries, the Happy Meal will include one of six dolls featuring getups from the 28-year-old DJ and comedian. The toy characters, first introduced by the restaurant in 1988, are called McNugget Buddy collectibles.

In addition, Frost’s Happy Meal box will be decorated with the toy characters in a cityscape setting.

“Growing up in Harlem, New York, Kerwin found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration,” said a news release that McDonald’s issued Wednesday. “The reimagined Buddies included in the Kerwin Frost Box are inspired by Kerwin’s childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves.”

Kerwin said in a statement in the release, “I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

Photos provided by McDonald’s.