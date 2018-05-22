New Palestine counselor placed on administrative leave after drugs taken from school clinic

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A guidance counselor has been placed on administrative leave and criminally charged in connection to the theft of prescription drugs from a clinic at New Palestine High School, the school district said.

Y Michelle Long, 47, has been charged with five counts of theft, according to online jail and court records.

Southern Hancock Schools issued a news release Monday night that said its administrators became aware of the theft of prescription medicine from a locked cabinet. New Palestine Police Department investigated, the release said.

The district placed Long on administrative leave from her job and increased its security and surveillance measures in its school clinics.

The release said school officials were not at liberty to discuss other details about the incident and referred questions to the New Palestine Police Department.