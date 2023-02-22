News

New races added to Brickyard Weekend at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDYCAR is adding a race to the slate of Brickyard Weekend. The INDY NXT series will run in August at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Friday, Aug. 11 will see the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix race on the IMS road course.

The event will join the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in a weekend full of auto racing.

This is the only event in which both top divisions within NASCAR and INDYCAR will compete on the same circuit in the same event weekend.

“To feature INDY NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous opportunity.” INDY NXT by Firestone Director Levi Jones said in a press release. “This season, 19 INDY NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing INDYCAR paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”

The addition of the event to the Brickyard Weekend schedule is meant to highlight the series as a pathway to INDYCAR.

INDY NXT is the developmental open wheel racing series for INDYCAR. Their season kicks off Sunday, March 5 on the Streets of St. Petersburg.