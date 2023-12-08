New state comptroller outlines her plans for the job

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s new state comptroller said she plans to use the contacts she has already built up to advocate on local and county governments’ behalf.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Elise Nieshalla to the role at the end of November after Tera Klutz resigned to pursue a private sector role. Nieshalla was the president of the Boone County Council and president of the Indiana County Councils Association prior to becoming state comptroller. The post was previously called state auditor before lawmakers renamed it this year at Klutz’s request to better reflect the position’s job duties.

In an interview for All INdiana Politics, Nieshalla said she wants to continue modernizing and improving the office wherever possible. She also said she plans to work with state comptrollers in other states with strong financial positions to pressure the federal government to control its spending. Klutz was in the process of modernizing payroll and timekeeping for state employees when she resigned. Nieshalla said the changes are similar to ones implemented at the county level, so she plans to continue this work.

State lawmakers are in the middle of a top-to-bottom review of the state’s tax system as a prelued to a potential repeal of the state income tax. Nieshalla’s job duties include overseeing tax revenue distributions to cities and counties. She said she already has been involved in those talks in her prior capacity as president of the County Councils Association. In her new position, she said she will continue to serve as a resource for lawmakers amid those discussions.

Klutz and her three predecessors, including now-Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, all resigned during their terms for various reasons. Nieshalla said she is committed to finishing the current term and she is willing to run for a term of her own in 2026 if she is nominated at the state Republican Party convention.

