New study shows Indiana ranks among lowest in underage drinking nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a recent study conducted by “Addiction Treatment Magazine,” Indiana has emerged as one of the states with the lowest prevalence of underage drinking in the United States. The study analyzed data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) obtained from the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. It focused on young people aged 12-20 who had consumed alcohol within the last month and had engaged in binge drinking, defined as the consumption of four or more drinks in one sitting.

Mississippi claimed the top spot in the study, boasting the lowest rates of underage drinking in the nation. Only 9.7% of Mississippi’s population aged 12-20 reported regular alcohol consumption, equivalent to approximately 32,000 young individuals. Furthermore, Mississippi had the lowest rate of binge drinking in the country, with only 5.4% of young people participating.

Utah secured the second spot for the lowest percentage of underage drinking. Nearly 11% of those aged 12-20 in Utah had consumed alcohol within the study’s month, with 6.8% engaging in binge drinking.

North Carolina followed closely, ranking third with a mere 11.3% of the state’s population of young individuals involved in underage drinking during the study period.

Alabama and Arkansas ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with prevalence rates of 12% and 12.3% of underage drinking per population.

Indiana secured the sixth position, affirming its status as one of the states with low underage drinking rates. This ranking reflects the state’s commitment to addressing this issue and safeguarding the well-being of its young residents.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont emerged with the highest rate of underage alcohol use in the nation, where nearly 25% of individuals aged 12-20 reported consuming alcohol during the study period. Additionally, Vermont led the nation in underage binge drinking, with over 14% of minors participating.

Rhode Island followed closely, ranking second in terms of underage drinking prevalence, with approximately 22% of young individuals reporting monthly alcohol consumption.

New Hampshire secured the third position, with 20.6% of its population aged 12-20 engaging in underage drinking.

Massachusetts and Oregon ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with underage drinking percentages of 20.4% and 20.1%.

These findings underscore the significance of addressing the issue of underage drinking in the United States. A spokesperson for “Addiction Treatment Magazine” emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to combat this concern, given the associated health risks, impaired judgment, and potential for dependency and addiction among young people.