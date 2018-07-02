Newborn left at fire station in process of installing Indy’s first Baby Box

INDIANAPOLIS WISH) — A newborn was left with firefighters Sunday night at a fire station in the process of installing the first Safe Haven Baby Box in Marion County.

A young parent safely surrendered a healthy newborn at Decatur Township Fire Station #74, located at 3750 S. Foltz Street, according to a news release. The station had planned to have the box installed on Sunday, the same day 2018 Safe Haven Law passed by the Indiana Legislature went into effect. The law allows fire stations that are staffed 24 hours a day to install the boxes. The fire department announced earlier this week that the installation was taking longer than expected.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization’s 24-hour hotline received calls on Sunday night about locations of baby boxes in Indiana, the release said.

“Even though the Safe Haven Baby Box is not yet installed at Decatur Township Fire Station #74, this brave parent chose to hand their newborn over to firefighters at this location knowing they could choose that option under Indiana’s long-standing Safe Haven Law,” said Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey in the release.

“We want to personally thank this young parent who so bravely chose to surrender their unharmed newborn to firefighters. We know that education and awareness around the Safe Haven Laws and Safe Haven Baby Boxes save lives,” said Kelsey.

Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes are active in northern Indiana: one in Michigan City and another in Woodburn. Those were grandfathered into legality in 2017 by the Legislature. The Indiana Safe Haven Law passed in 2000 only allowed infant abandonment if the parent delivers the baby face-to-face to hospital or law enforcement authorities.