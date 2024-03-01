News 8 reporters join students celebrating Dr. Seuss Day 2024

(WISH) — On Dr. Seuss Day, it’s as if a sprinkle of magic descends upon communities far and wide.

Everywhere you turn, there’s a burst of color and whimsy inspired by the legendary author.

Schools become wonderlands, with corridors adorned in hues of red and blue, reminiscent of the Cat’s mischievous hat.

Children, wide-eyed and beaming, dress up as their favorite Seussian characters, their imaginations taking flight alongside Horton and the Grinch.

Families huddle close, passing down the joy of Seuss from one generation to the next, ensuring that his stories remain cherished treasures in the hearts of all who revel in their magic.

The Indiana Pacers and other guests visited William McKinley Elementary School for a Read Across America event on Friday. Organizers say 220 students from kindergarten to third grade participated.

Former Pacers player Darnell Hillman, aka “Doctor Dunk,” and radio personality Terri Stacy attended. Joining them were News 8 Sports Reporters Angela Moryan and Andrew Chernoff. The Indianapolis Public Schools elementary is at 1733 Spann Ave., a few blocks northeast of the South Split in downtown Indianapolis.

Read Across America is a celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, which will be Saturday. Children books’ author Theodor Seuss Geisel was born March 2, 1904, and died in 1991 at age 87.