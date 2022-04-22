News

News 8’s Randall Newsome interviews Chiwetel Ejiofor ahead of new series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– “The Man Who Fell to Earth” follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. It is the perspective of a lone alien who holds advanced technology on earth. Star Chiwetel Ejiofor joined us to tell us more!

The show premieres on April 24 on Showtime. The show is emotional, but also includes a comedic touch. It’s about big and heavy ideas – like the shared human experience, loss and vulnerability – and is also wildly entertaining. It’s not just sci-fi, it captures unexpected joy

Chiwetel Ejiofor received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Solomon Northup in 12 Years A Slave. He wrote, directed and was featured in the 2019 Netflix film The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind and is also known for his performances in films including Dirty Pretty Things, Kinky Boots, The Martian, Doctor Strange, American Gangster, Children of Men and Love Actually.