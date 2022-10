Newsletter

26-year-old Greenfield woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD In. (WISH) — The Greenfield Police Department is needing the publics help in locating a 26-year-old woman from Greenfield, who has been missing for 27 days.

Amber Kendall-Guffley’s last known contact with family was on Sept. 22.

Guffley was described as 5 feet tall and 114 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amber is asked to contact Ron Chittum at 317-477-4400.