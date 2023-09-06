8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Sept. 8-10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. We’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Get ready for All IN 2023, where we’ve gathered some of the music industry’s brightest stars to perform for an intimate audience of around 7,200 guests on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. With headliners like Tenacious D, Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and more, you’re in for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy the comfort of the air-conditioned Indiana Farmers Coliseum, known for its top-tier production quality. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal with your favorite artists.

Head to Indiana Sports Corp‘s Indy Ultimate, the “Downtown Adventure Event” in the heart of Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Whether you prefer walking, jogging, or running, this event will take you on a journey through the city’s most iconic venues and landmarks. The adventure begins with waves of participants starting at 8 a.m., each limited to 100 participants and departing every five minutes. Wave selection is on a first-come, first-served basis during registration, so secure your spot early.

The St. Joan of Arc French Market is a one-day, free-admission outdoor festival featuring authentic French dishes prepared on-site, French wine, live music all day on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12-10 p.m., an artisan craft fair, a raffle, a children’s area and Mass in French said in the 100 year-old church at 5:30 p.m.. The French Market responsibly celebrates the feast day of Saint Joan of Arc and supports the St Joan of Arc traditional primary school.

Declared by “The Washington Post” as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and “The New York Times” as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. With an Emmy-nominated multi-cam series based on her own life, an overall deal with BET/Paramount Global, her popular first Netflix hour streaming, and sold-out standup shows nationwide, Ms. Pat is headed for comedy superstardom. Catch her at Clowes Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m.

Spend an intimate evening of song and stories with star of stage and screen, Brooke Shields, on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at The Cabaret at 8 p.m. Shields has starred on Broadway as Ruth Sherwood in “Wonderful Town,” Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” Sally Bowles in “Cabaret”, and Rizzo in “Grease” (for which she won a Theatre World Award) and as Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family.” She can currently be seen in the HULU documentary “Pretty Baby.”

Janelle Monáe Robinson is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and actress. She has received eight Grammy Award nominations, and won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award. Monáe has also been honored with the ASCAP Vanguard Award, as well as the Rising Star Award (2015) and the Trailblazer of the Year Award (2018) from Billboard Women in Music. R&B, pop, funkpsychedelic soul, hip-hop, progressive soul. Don’t miss her concert Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. at Old National Centre.

Join the Reptile Show on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for an extraordinary adventure into the world of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and mammals. Tickets are available for just $7. Whether you’re an enthusiast, collector, or simply curious, this event offers a unique opportunity to discover these remarkable animals up close.

