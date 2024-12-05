Athlete of the week: HSE’s Kennedy Holman

FISHERS (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern girls basketball is off to a hot start to the season. The Royals are undefeated and ranked second in the state in 4A.

They’ve already taken down two conference foes, including top ten ranked Brownsburg.

A big reason for their success is junior point guard Kennedy Holman.

Holman does a little bit of everything for the Royals. She leads the team in assists and is the best defender on the team, tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player.

“If something’s not going right for me, I have a bunch of other things to do on the court like if my shot’s not falling, I can always play defense and get a stop there,” Holman said.

Her coach, Brian Satterfield, said she has always been a great defensive player and has always been able to get to the rim on offense, but she has now been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes on her shot and with free throws.

Now that she’s an upperclassman, she’s also been tasked with taking on more of a leadership role on the court. Satterfield said she leads by example, but they are challenging her with being more vocal on the court.

Holman’s mom, Lisa Holman is on the staff at Hamilton Southeastern as an assistant coach. Her mother has been coaching her since she was young, so it’s a sense of familiarity to her having her mom on the staff.

“It’s good to have her there as comfort,” Kennedy said.

Her mother played basketball at Oregon, and the Ducks have started recruiting Kennedy. They gave her an offer, and Kennedy said that was a really special time for me, especially because her mom was in the room with her when she received the offer.

Hamilton Southeastern gets back on the court on Friday against Evansville Memorial.

For more on Kennedy Holman, watch the video above.