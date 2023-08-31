BUTTER offering free Walk & Talk art history tour with ticket purchase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When the BUTTER Fine Art Fair officially begins, guests will have the chance to learn more about Black art and art history.

BUTTER attendees can use their tickets to register for a free gift. Through2Eyes Indiana is offering free Walk & Talk history tours at various times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Through2Eyes owner Sampson Levingston will walk BUTTER visitors around the neighborhood between Crispus Attucks High School and The Stutz Building, an important area for Black history and culture.

The 30-minute history sessions will be focused on the importance of Black art in Indiana.

“Around 75 years ago, there were plenty of Black homes, schools, churches, and businesses in the area,” Levingston said.

Click here to visit the BUTTER website and RSVP for the Walk & Talk tour.

BUTTER runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stutz Building, 1060 N. Capitol Ave., and features artwork from 49 black artists from Indiana and across the United States. It’s an event The New York Times called “a new model for economic justice in the arts.”

The third annual event is hosted by GANGGANG, a local nonprofit creative agency that aims to promote beauty, equity, and culture in cities including Indianapolis.

GANGGANG says it will sell or loan 100% of the featured artworks and give artists the proceeds.

Click here to learn more about BUTTER and its featured art and artists.

