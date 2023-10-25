Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces new entertainment, food for 2023 market

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The holidays are fast approaching, and the Carmel Christkindlmarkt is excited to reveal its new lineup of food, entertainment, and more for the 2023 season.

In a release shared Tuesday, organizers revealed a sneak preview of the newest additions to the Market, including the Spielhaus, where guests can come visit Santa, enjoy other meet-and-greet events, and more.

Along with the Spielhaus, new to the Market is the Kinderecke kid’s area, which will have plenty of free arts and crafts, and the Werkstatt space for German artisans to demonstrate their crafts, such as woodworking and glassblowing.

Listed below are a few of the new huts and all they bring to the table for eventgoers.

Speisekammer: Provides a wide variety of specialty oils, vinegars, and loose-leaf teas.

Holzbildhauer: Artist and wood carver Joachim Seitfudem is here to sell nativities, small figurines, and other art from the Oberammergau in the Bavarian Alps.

Perlkönig: The popular jewelry vendor returns to the Market with an array of jewelry from the renowned German designer, Perlkönig.

Räucherschinken Haus: Market-goers can enjoy “Prague Ham,” or pit-smoked ham cooked over an open wood fire.

Trüffel & Mehr: Specialty chocolate truffles, as well as chocolate shaped like tools, cars, cameras, and more.

Along with the Market huts, several enticing food options will be available.

Döner Kebab: A German-style Döner Kebab, or rotisserie meat shaved onto bread and served with toppings.

Herzhafte Suppen: Varieties of new delicious soups will be available here.

Stroopwafels: Fresh Stroopwafels with a caramel filling

Käsespätzle: A creamy, cheesy noodle dish topped with crispy onions.

Also new at the Market includes new barrel dining rooms for guests on a first-come,first-serve basis. The dining areas include “cozy enclaves” and “faux fireplaces” to sit down and warm up away from the Market.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24. The hours for the Market are listed below.

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: Noon – 9 p.m.

Sundays: Noon – 8 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

To see the full scope of Christkindlmarkt festivities, visit their website.