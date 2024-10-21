College GameDay headed to Bloomington on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, IN - MARCH 23: The ESPN College GameDay broadcast trailer is parked outside of Purcell Pavilion before the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship on March 23, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time ever, College GameDay is headed to Bloomington, Indiana on a Saturday.

College GameDay will be at Indiana University on Saturday, October 26 for the Hoosiers matchup against Washington.

The Hoosiers are coming off another dominant victory, beating Nebraska 56-7 in front of a sold out crowd for homecoming on Saturday.

Indiana is now 7-0, which is the longest they have been undefeated to start the season since 1967, when they started 8-0.

Indiana is now ranked number 13 in the AP Poll, jumping three spots after their victory against Nebraska.

The Hoosiers will be without their starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who is out indefinitely with a thumb injury.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday between Indiana and Washington.