Dozens gather in Indianapolis to raise awareness of gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozen of people wore orange Friday to raise awareness of gun violence.

In downtown Indianapolis on the canal, people joined Moms Demand Action, a national group supporting stricter gun legislation, for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Alex Rollo, a lead team member of the group, said, “The purpose of this movement is to bring awareness to gun violence in an effort to end it. The goal of this movement is to get everyone to understand that it’s not just statistics.”

The event included speeches from gun violence survivors and a reading of the 94 names of people who have died by gun violence in Indianapolis this year.