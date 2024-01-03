Former interim CEO Nichelle Hayes leaves Indianapolis Public Library
Former interim CEO Nichelle Hayes leaving Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nichelle Hayes, the former interim chief executive officer of The Indianapolis Public Library has left the organization.
Hayes served as interim CEO for nine months in 2022. She had hoped to be named permanent CEO and had broad community support. But, the library’s board of trustees felt she lacked practical experience and was not ready for the job.
The board named Greg Hill to the post in April.
“The Indianapolis Public Library is announcing that a former Interim CEO is leaving the organization, effective January 3, 2024. The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees has issued the following statement: Nichelle M. Hayes has been an asset to the Indianapolis Public Library and the community as a whole for many years. During a difficult transitional period for the library, Ms. Hayes stepped up and skillfully filled the role of Interim CEO. Ms. Hayes and the Library have decided to mutually part ways. The Library wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors and appreciates her many years of dedication to the organization.”
