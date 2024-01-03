Former interim CEO Nichelle Hayes leaves Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nichelle Hayes, the former interim chief executive officer of The Indianapolis Public Library has left the organization.

Hayes served as interim CEO for nine months in 2022. She had hoped to be named permanent CEO and had broad community support. But, the library’s board of trustees felt she lacked practical experience and was not ready for the job.

The board named Greg Hill to the post in April.

Statement