Hendricks Humane offering discounted services to combat pet overpopulation

A cat peers out of a pink pet carrier. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hendricks Humane is on a mission to reduce pet overpopulation by providing local pet owners with affordable spay and neuter services.

On Monday, Oct. 28, residents of Hendricks County can access spay/neuter surgeries for just $10 for cats and $25 for dogs. An additional fee applies for dogs over 100 pounds.

Registration is now open for two events next Monday, including one for male cats and another for indoor/outdoor cats. Slots fill quickly, so people are encouraged to register early.

Organizers said future discounted spay/neuter services depends on the schedules of participating veterinarians. Expect new dates to be announced as they become available.

This initiative is vital for pet owners, helping to manage the local pet population and promote healthier, happier animals throughout the county.

For the latest updates, check Hendricks Humane’s website or their Facebook page.

