I-465 EB closed due to semi fire

EB I-465 between Exit 37 for I-69 to East 71st Street. (Provided Photo/Traffic Wise camera)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash involving a semitrailer on I-465 eastbound Monday has shut down all lanes for the next several hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

I-465 is closed from the I-69 exit to the east 71st Street. I-465 eastbound before 71st Street is experiencing stopped traffic back to Allisonville Road.

INDOT says all lanes are blocked for the next three hours.

No further information was immediately provided.