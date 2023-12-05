Indiana reports literacy rates have been dropping for a decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s literacy rates have been dropping for a decade, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

New data shows more than 96% of students who did not pass the The Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination-3 assessment test were advanced to fourth grade. It shows students who did not pass were at risk on future Indiana reading exams and were less likely to graduate.

The state plans to roll out a new visualization tool to the public.

The state hopes in time the tool will tell how many students in each grade level are unable to read and evaluate current literacy efforts.