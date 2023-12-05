Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana reports literacy rates have been dropping for a decade

Indiana’s literacy rates have been dropping for a decade

by: Adam Krent
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s literacy rates have been dropping for a decade, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

New data shows more than 96% of students who did not pass the The Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination-3 assessment test were advanced to fourth grade. It shows students who did not pass were at risk on future Indiana reading exams and were less likely to graduate.

The state plans to roll out a new visualization tool to the public.

The state hopes in time the tool will tell how many students in each grade level are unable to read and evaluate current literacy efforts.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight: Diabetes drugs may...
Health Spotlight /
Penske Entertainment seeks to increase...
Motorsports /
Hamilton County coroner sounds alarm...
I-Team 8 /
Tasty Takeout: Cooper & Cow...
All Indiana /
All Indiana studio gets a...
All Indiana /
Bloomington’s Krampus festival returns
All Indiana /
Comedian Dave Landau coming to...
All Indiana /
Chase of Indianapolis auto theft...
Crime Watch 8 /