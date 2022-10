Newsletter

IndyHumane’s largest fundraiser back at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals in Central Indiana need your support.

IndyHumane hosts its largest fundraiser at Victory Field Saturday, Oct. 15th.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Colleen Walker, director of marketing for IndyHumane, said, “We still have tickets and you can purchase them at the gates.”

Tickets are $40.

Donna Casamento, the CEO of the organization, said they hope to have at least 1,200 people come out with their pups.