Jury convicts Munice woman for dealing controlled substance causing death

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman was convicted on Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance that killed another in 2021.

According to a news release from the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury deliberated for 1.5 hours before convicting 42-year-old Holly Terry of the charge.

On Oct. 5, 2021, deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 West 600 South Road. That is at a residence southwest of Muncie. Deputies met Chester Duncan, the spouse of Melinea, who had been lying unresponsive on the living room floor.

Officers say that Melinea was cold to the touch. Chester told police that she had no pulse and that she had aspirated on her pillow.

According to a release, Melinea had a history of narcotic abuse, and there were Narcan dispensers found in the house, close to where Melinea was found.

On Dec. 2, 2021, an autopsy report revealed that Melinea died from an acute mix of drug intoxication, and the manner of death was ruled as an accident.

Chester told police that he and Melinea used heroin, and they only bought from Terry. He also said that the night his wife died, he saw Terry at his house between 11 p.m. and noon, and the only reason why she was there was to distribute drugs.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.