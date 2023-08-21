Lena Loves … Brunch!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As a self-proclaimed foodie, I find immense pleasure in exploring new restaurants and trying out their unique dishes.

I moved to Indianapolis 11 months ago and have explored more than 30 different restaurants and food trucks. The food scene in the Circle City is diverse, catering to every type of eater.

Throughout my life, food has provided me with comfort. From my grandma’s Sunday dinners, to my mom’s famous mac-and-cheese, food has been a significant part of my life since my younger days. My passion for food has allowed me to experience diverse people, places, and cultures.

As an honorary Hoosier, I’m on a mission to explore the Midwest through its food.

From seafood to Italian, Jamaican, Thai, Mexican, burgers, breakfast, and brunch, I’ve had the pleasure of trying out a wide variety of eateries. And now, I’m excited to invite you and your taste buds to join me on this culinary adventure.

For this week’s culinary adventure, I went to Mornings Breakfast & Brunch.

There are two locations, one in Indianapolis and the other in Fishers. It’s open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and features a wide array of breakfast and lunch menu options.

Mornings mantra: it only takes a moment to make a difference.

On Saturday, I went to Mornings for brunch with my boyfriend and his best friend for the first time. Throughout our visit, we experienced an ambiance of kindness and deliciousness that lasted from the moment we arrived until the moment we left.

I enjoy a variety of breakfast options, but I often have a particular taste for sweet dishes like pancakes and French toast due to my insatiable sweet tooth.

I had the paradise French toast, with eggs and bacon. It was the tastiest French toast I’ve had in ages. The toast slices were just the right thickness to soak up the whipped cream, fresh fruit juices, and syrup. The paradise French toast is made up of 6 to 8 slices of toast, covered with maple whipped cream, fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

I paired my breakfast with a flight of mimosas. The flight featured four different flavors; Mornings signature (mango, pineapple, and orange), strawberry orange, mango strawberry, and piña colada.

We had a great experience at Mornings Breakfast & Brunch! The atmosphere was pleasant and the food was tasty. I can’t wait to visit again in the future.

Lena’s Top Picks: