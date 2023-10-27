Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Longtime Wabash County highway worker found dead inside piece of equipment

Aaron Christopher Burton (Provided Photo From Obituary)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime worker for the Wabash County Highway Department was found dead Monday inside a piece of construction equipment, the Indiana State Police publicly shared Friday.

Another employee of the highway department found Aaron Christopher Burton, 51, of Wabash, about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the state police said in a news release.

The coroner told state police Burton died in the piece of construction equipment. An autopsy was pending, state police say.

The news release did not provide any details on the type of equipment in which Burton was found, or where the equipment was located.

State police are handling the death investigation at the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department. An early investigation did not indicate foul play, the release said.

Calling and funeral services for Burton will be Friday and Saturday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service in Wabash. His obituary says he worked for the highway department for 32 years.

A memorial guest book for Burton can be signed on the funeral home’s website.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Shreve says business and government...
Election /
Derek Hough’s ‘Symphony of Dance’...
All Indiana /
Paul and Ringo set to...
All Indiana /
Tips for a healthy Halloween...
All Indiana /
Celebrating National Civics Day with...
All Indiana /
Celebrate National Breadstick Day with...
All Indiana /
Carmel warns no vehicles on...
Local News /
S&P 500 enters correction territory...
News /