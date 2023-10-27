Longtime Wabash County highway worker found dead inside piece of equipment

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime worker for the Wabash County Highway Department was found dead Monday inside a piece of construction equipment, the Indiana State Police publicly shared Friday.

Another employee of the highway department found Aaron Christopher Burton, 51, of Wabash, about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the state police said in a news release.

The coroner told state police Burton died in the piece of construction equipment. An autopsy was pending, state police say.

The news release did not provide any details on the type of equipment in which Burton was found, or where the equipment was located.

State police are handling the death investigation at the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department. An early investigation did not indicate foul play, the release said.

Calling and funeral services for Burton will be Friday and Saturday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service in Wabash. His obituary says he worked for the highway department for 32 years.

A memorial guest book for Burton can be signed on the funeral home’s website.