Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.

According to police records, shots were fired at the same house in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road on four previous occasions: Aug. 9, Aug. 25, Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.

When officers arrived at the house on Sunday, the owner of the home, Lance Huffman, told police he believed Scott was shooting at his house. Scott recently posted a photo of a rifle on his personal Facebook page.

Huffman gave IMPD officers surveillance video from the home. According to court papers, Scott stopped in front of Huffman’s house and fired around 25 shots toward the house.

Police located the car seen in the video and got a warrant to search it. During their search, several shell casings and one 9mm bullet was found.

It is unknown if Scott is connected to the four previous times the home was shot at. Formal charges have not yet been filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Photos obtained by News 8 in September show a car with the same license plate number and car description as Scott’s car.