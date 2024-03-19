Search
Man arrested following child pornography investigation in Fort Wayne

by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Child pornography found inside a storage unit led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man Tuesday in Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers began an investigation into child sexual abuse material on Feb. 28.

A buyer of storage units brought evidence to police of child pornography after it was found inside the storage unit, a release said.

Detectives determined that Alex Hockenberry was involved and was arrested on three counts of child pornography, level 6 felonies.

