Indianapolis Children’s Museum countdown to noon NYE event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t want to stay up too late to celebrate the new year? Got young ones that need to be in bed before midnight?

The Indianapolis Children’s Museum is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve event to event to countdown to noon.

Celebrate 2025 at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. by counting down to noon – and another countdown at 1 p.m. – with their iconic water clock.

The museum will have activities like making a paper time capsule and live music from Grammy nominated children’s musician Zak Morgan.

Part of the celebration will focus on the museum’s centennial with the “Memories, Wonders, and Dreams: Stories from 100 Years” exhibit.