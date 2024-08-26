Pacers sign former Boilermaker Dakota Mathias to Exhibit 10 contract

Purdue guard Dakota Mathias (31) drives to the basket past Rutgers guard Issa Thiam (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers announced on Monday that they signed former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Mad Ants.

Mathias played in the Summer League for the Pacers. He averaged 6.6 points and shot 42.9% from three-point range in five games played. He played 11.8 minutes per game in those five games.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one year, minimum salary contract that is not guaranteed money. It can be converted into a two-way contract, but the Pacers already have their two-way contract spots filled.

Mathias last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, appearing in six games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, he played eight games for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

Mathias started 94 games in his four year career as a Boilermaker, and averaged 12 points per game and shot 46.6% from three in his senior year.