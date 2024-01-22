Person hurt in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person was hurt in a Monday afternoon fire at a home on the south end of Plainfield, authorities say.

Firefighting crews were sent just after 3:50 p.m. Monday to a home fire with entrapment in the 8100 block of East State Road 267, also known as Black Rock Road. That’s about a mile south of the I-70 interchange for Quaker Boulevard.

Brent A. Anderson, chief of Plainfield Fire Territory, says one person was evaluated at the fire scene, while another was taken to a medical facility in an unknown condition.

The fire was under control as of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Anderson says. The cause was not immediately determined.