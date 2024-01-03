Reelsville man arrested for possession of child pornography in Putnam County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Reelsville man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography following an investigation in Putnam County.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of 39-year-old Mathew Hopper.

Detectives began their investigation in March 2023 after receiving a cyber tip that indicated a specific account possibly received child pornography images and video files.

An arrest warrant was requested and granted through Putnam Circuit Court for Hopper and he was taken into custody without incident. Hopper was being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $29,000 cash-only bond.